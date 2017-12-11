Rapper Raftaar joins Roadies Xtreme as 'gang leader' alongside Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia

The Dhakkad singer, and rapper Raftaar is on a roll. After making it to the top of chartbusters with his latest songs, the singer-dancer is all set to join one of the oldest reality shows MTV Roadies Xtreme. Raftaar will be seen as a team leader performing and leading a gang alongside Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa.

Confirming the news, a source told Indian Express, “Raftaar is very popular among youngsters for his songs, personality and style. A self-made man, he is an inspiration to many and he suited the image of a gang leader completely. He will join the show along with Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.”

According to reports, this time the leaders will be seen performing tasks along with the contestants. They will also be leaving behind their luxurious living options and join the rest of the contestants in camps.

Speaking on his stint with Roadies Xtreme, Raftaar told DNA, “I’ve been watching Roadies for years now and when I was approached to be a gang leader on the show, I could not resist but say yes. I’ve heard that this time around, there is a major change in the format. I’ve always been a huge adrenaline junkie and I can’t wait to kickstart this journey.”

Multiple reports have also claimed that the fifteenth season of Roadies will have Rannvijay Singha in a new avatar. Singha being a former Roadies winner himself, understands the game to the core and will be adding twists to the game.

The registration and auditions for Roadies auditions will begin soon.