Rapper Pitbull joins animated movie UglyDolls as voice cast; will also write, perform an original song

Singer Pitbull has joined STX Entertainment's animated UglyDolls franchise, based on the pop culture Uglydoll characters.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, will write and perform an original song for the UglyDolls film and lend his voice to one of the the key characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

STX is also eyeing Pitbull for spinoff UglyDoll projects now in development at STXtv, STXdigital and STXsurreal VR.

"Pitbull's amazing musical creativity and magnetic personality have captivated millions of adoring fans around the world. We're thrilled to collaborate with him, and look forward to showcasing his singular talent as we build the UglyDolls franchise," Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said in a statement.

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside the STX team and be involved with UglyDolls,” said Pitbull. “The brand takes a fun approach to universal messages no matter color, culture or creed. These are themes I am passionate about, and our team is very excited about this partnership.”

The UglyDolls movie will see the characters confront what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved and ultimately discover they do not have to be perfect to be amazing.

Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 16:37 PM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 16:37 PM