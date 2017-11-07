Ranveer Singh's transformation; Grey's Anatomy celebrates 300 episodes: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh's new avatar

Old me A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:12am PST

In process A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:12am PST

New me ! Voila ! A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Ranveer Singh recently shared his newest avatar with his followers, and boy are we surprised! The actor is finally clean shaven and is sporting short(ish) hair! Feels like we haven't seen his face under all that fluff in forever. Singh documented the entire process on Instagram with multiple snapshots woven together in a video, and we couldn't help but stare at the transformation. The actor's upcoming film Padmavati is all set to release on 1 December.

Sia's perfect comeback to the paparazzi Sia recently had the perfect clap-back for the ever invasive paparazzi and we have got to hands down declare her the #QUEEN. After the 'Chandelier' singer found some paps trying to illicitly sell nude photographs of her on their website, Sia took to Instagram and shared the full photograph herself captioning the picture "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" (NSFW) If this isn't 'The Greatest' thing you've heard today, we don't know what is.

Ryan Reynolds' trolls wife Blake Lively (once again)

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are definitely one of the most good looking and humourous Hollywood couples around. The husband and wife are known to take jibes at each on social media frequently, and they are always hilarious. This time round it was Reynolds who got the ball rolling by putting a picture of his beautiful glamorous wife in a not-so-glam avatar while she was filming for The Rhythm Section in Dublin, Ireland. The Deadpool actor captioned the photograph with #nofilter and you only have to see the image once to know why that's so freakin' hilarious.

Grey's Anatomy celebrates 300 episodes

Get ready! Our 300th episode is happening Thursday! #Greys300 #GreysAnatomy | @jessicacapshaw A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

The cast and crew of the popular show Grey's Anatomy completed shooting for its 300th episode recently and as is tradition, everyone cut a cake and celebrated on the set. The triple century episode is rumoured to have Katherine Heigl's deceased character Izzie 'in spirit' and it has fans of Grey's everywhere in a frenzy, to put it mildly