Ranveer Singh's drastic transformation from Padmaavat to Gully Boy: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh's drastic transformation from Padmaavat to Gully Boy

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

Ranveer Singh recently took to his social media profiles to share this image of his drastic transformation from his beefed up look in Padmaavat to his much leaner look in Gully Boy and it has the internet shook.

Dharma Productions' Drive most likely to be postponed

Heard from reliable sources that Dharma Productions’ #Drive, which was scheduled for 2 March 2018, has been postponed due to major VFX work that’s yet to be completed... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandez... Tarun Mansukhani directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2018

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh (who can mostly be relied on the money about such stuff) Karan Johar's Dharma produced film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to have its release date postponed from 2 March due to more work required on its VFX.

Farhan Akhtar goes underwater for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

Farhan Akhtar also posed for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's lens for his 2018 annual calendar and the photos have us drowning in our love for him. The photos also have him drowning as he looks slick in this underwater shot.

Rakhi Sawant poses with Aishwarya Rai, Kajol and more

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:33pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:31pm PST

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:35pm PST

Rakhi Sawant was present at a party recently and the actor-entertainer wasted no time in getting clicked with the who's who of Tinsel Town. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and Manish Malhotra — Sawant was sure to get her moments with them documented forever via pictures.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Padmaavat special screening

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji watched #Padmaavat at a special screening along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahaveer Jain and Shobha Sant [of Bhansali Productions] at the Art Of Living Bengaluru... The spiritual leader loved the film. pic.twitter.com/sMum26bS24 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2018

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted posing together as the two attended a special screening of Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Padmaavat at the Art Of Living in Bengaluru.

Katrina Kaif makes Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor feel old

Katrina Kaif recently posted a picture with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor celebrating "15 years" with the boys. All three cut a pretty picture for the lens.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 19:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 19:57 PM