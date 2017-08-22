Ranveer Singh will host first episode of Baba Ramdev's bhajan reality show: Another dance-off in the making?

Do you remember that unforgettable video of Ranveer Singh and Baba Ramdev dancing/wrestling to the tunes of 'Malhari', from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 romantic drama Bajirao Mastani, on a TV show. Viewers might be fortunate enough to witness that moment again on the small screen.

Pune Mirror reports that Singh will host the first episode of the bhajan singing reality showOm Shanti Om, which will be judged by his Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha, singer Kanika Kapoor and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani. The show will also feature Ramdev as the 'mahajudge'.

The same report states that the first episode, called the 'Shubhaarambh', will see Singh open the show by dancing on his song 'Gajanana' from Bajirao Mastani. However, he will only host the first episode as the ensuing episodes will be hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Thus, Singh is following in the footsteps of his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor who also hosted the season premiere of Nach Baliye, which also featured Sinha as one of the judges. Baba Ramdev also appeared as a guest judge on one of the episodes of Nach Baliye and shared the dais with Sinha.

Now, fans eagerly await the 'Shubhaarambh' of Om Shanti Om with the hopes of watching Singh and Ramdev reunite for yet another memorable jugalbandi on the dance floor. Recap: