Ranveer Singh starrer 1983, directed by Kabir Khan, to hit the screens on 30 August 2019

As Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of his recently-released film Padmaavat, all his fans are gearing up for their favourite star's next films. Singh's kitty is already full with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Kabir Khan directorial 1983, based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983.

Often touted to be Singh's milestone film, 1983 will feature him in the shoes of none other than the cricket legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. In a previous interview Singh had said that the film is "more than a great cricket story, it is a great human story."

The makers of the film, recently notified the date of release of 1983. Earlier it was reported that the film will release on 5 April 2019. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film is now slated to release on 30 August, 2019.

Ranveer Singh. Director Kabir Khan... Mark your calendar... #1983TheFilm to release on 30 Aug 2019... #Reliance #Phantom — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018

After a slew of controversies around the film, the makers of Padmaavat and the cast, including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Singh himself are celebrating the film's mammoth success.

1983 is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 16:58 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 16:58 PM