Ranveer Singh reportedly opts out of Singh is Kinng sequel for Maneesh Sharma's film

Ranveer Singh, who had earlier agreed to play a sardar in the Singh Is Kinng sequel, has reportedly opted out of the film. Tentatively titled Sher Singh, the film is being produced by Shailendra Singh, who is now meeting other stars to step into Ranveer's role, reports Mid-Day.

According to the same report, Ranveer was going to don a turban in Maneesh Sharma's next, too, which is why he had to quit Sher Singh. Sharma and Ranveer go way back as the director had worked with him in his first film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

"Ranveer and producer Shailendra Singh had a couple of meetings for narration. The actor loved Sher Singh's story. But Shailendra was shocked to receive a call from Ranveer's manager and Yash Raj Films' talent management group head, Ashish Patil, who told him that Ranveer has bowed out of the film. Ranveer and Shailendra haven't communicated since then. The producer has been meeting other stars for Sher Singh," a source old DNA.

Although Akshay was seen in Singh Is Bliing in 2015, the makers do not consider it the sequel of the 2008 hit film Singh Is Kinng which also had Katrina Kaif. Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of Padmaavat and also gearing up for Gully Boy.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 14:20 PM