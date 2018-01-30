Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat crossing Rs 100 cr mark: As an artiste, I feel fulfilled

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has set new milestones in his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, says the film and the public response it has received has left him feeling fulfilled and relieved.

Ranveer said in a statement, "As an artiste, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it's a relief to be validated in this way. It's overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received."

Padmaavat, since its release on 25 January, had minted Rs 114 crore till 28 January — despite some states deciding against its screening in view of protests by Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

For Ranveer, along with the acclaim that his portrayal of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji has brought to him, the film has spelt success at the box office as it delivered his career-best opening on Day 1 — Rs 19 crore.

His biggest single-day collection of Rs 32 crore was registered on the Republic Day on 26 January. And Padmaavat has also marked his fastest Rs 100-crore mark in four days, read a statement.

The actor's past films which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark include Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, both helmed by Bhansali.

"I'm delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over," Ranveer added.

He said playing Khilji was an "extremely turbulent emotional experience".

"It took a lot out of me. So, to witness this kind of audience appreciation makes me feel like it was all worth it."

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 08:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 08:26 AM