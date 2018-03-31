Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to wed by end of 2018: Reports; 'four auspicious dates shortlisted'

Months after the high-profile nuptials of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, reports indicate that actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may be the next celebrity couple to tie the knot.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the couple — or DeepVeer as they are lovingly (read: annoyingly) referred to — will reportedly marry sometime between September and December 2018.

The news item states that Deepika and Ranveer had a low-key celebration with their parents — Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani — a week prior to the release of their film Padmaavat. The families apparently met at Ranveer's Bandra residence as they discussed the specifics of the upcoming nuptials. Presents and jewellery were exchanged, including a Sabyasachi sari meant for the 32-year-old actress.

Four auspicious dates have reportedly been short-listed and a year-end wedding is on the cards. Wedding venues, both overseas and within India, are being looked into before locking in on the final date. Deepika has also allegedly starting shopping for her wedding trousseau with sister Anishka Padukone and mother Ujjala.

“It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow,” said an unverified source according to the same Mumbai Mirror report.

The soon-to-be bride and groom have seemingly cleared their schedules for the year-end.

The couple has been together for about five years after hitting it off on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram- Leela.

Published Date: Mar 31, 2018 12:39 PM | Updated Date: Mar 31, 2018 12:39 PM