Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor top choices for Pahlaj Nihalani's Aankhen sequel

Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani has two upcoming ventures lined up, one of which will be a sequel to his 1993 action-comedy Aankhen. His top choices for the lead roles of the twins are Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who were previously seen together on the silver screen in the 2014 film Gunday.

"Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhan Chaar. They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee. The animal will be the only common thread between the original, and this version. Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid [Kapoor] and Ayushmann [Khurrana] and Rajkummar [Rao]. The subject (of Aankhan Chaar) will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth's preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core but will be one that appeals to the youth," said Nihalani, according to a Mid-Day report.

Nihalani also hopes to get in the director's seat for one of his two upcoming ventures. However, he is extremely keen on the Aankhen sequel. Govinda and Chunky Pandey played the role of the twins in the original Aankhen. Nihalani's latest stint with Bollywood was Julie 2 in which he was on board as the distributor. The former CBFC chief claimed that Julie 2's failure has taught him several valuable lessons and also made him well versed with the "market trends", as stated in the same report.