Ranveer, Deepika dine together; Kalki Koechlin preaches self-love: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This edition of social media stalkers' guide is about celebrities giving us multiple goals simultaneously. While Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh's friendship warms our hearts, Malaika Arora Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's strenuous workouts motivate us to hit the gym.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh dine together

Guess who decided to dine at KOKO last night!@RanveerOfficial, @deepikapadukone and Yuvraj Singh, doing Friday nights the #KOKOWay. pic.twitter.com/9dKOF5ipeJ — Koko Asian Gastropub (@KokoMumbai) August 19, 2017

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a quaint dinner with Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech at Koko Asian Gastropub. They were joined by some other friends as well and made for a pretty picture. Jacqueline Fernandez walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Too much genius to handle with these 2 @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 ⭐️💫 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 20, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned as the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's collection at the Lakmé Fasion Week. His show saw many stars in attendance, all cheering for the iconic designer in the front row.

Malaika Arora Khan and Sonakshi Sinha give us some Monday motivation

Some Monday morning motivation...#buddyworkouts #PilatesGirls A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Row row row your boat... gently down the week 👊🏼 #MondayMotivatonpic.twitter.com/7SrQfbQOxZ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 21, 2017

Malaika Arora Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are known to be fitness freaks. The two shared a glimpse of their workouts, giving us major Monday motivation.

Kalki Koechlin urges people to embrace their nakedness

Half way between shadow and light by @rivabubber #blackandwhite #loveyournakedness A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Kalki Koechlin has fully convinced us, that she cannot be bound by rules, with her multi-faceted career. The actress seems to live by the same principle in real life, too. Koechlin took to Instagram to post this beautiful black and white photo of herself and we can't stop admiring her.