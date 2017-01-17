Rannvijay Singh and wife Priyanka Vohra welcome a little 'princess' into their family

Actor and VJ Rannvijay Singh and his wife Priyanka Vohra have been blessed with a baby girl. Rannvijay took to Twitter to welcome his 'princess' to the world.

Rannvijay got married to Vohra three years ago in an intimate ceremony in Mombasa, Kenya. She was based in London but decided to move to Mumbai after the wedding. The couple announced last year that Vohra was expecting their first child. Finally, their bundle of joy has arrived, much to the sheer delight of both Rannvijay and his wife.

Rannvijay's claim to fame was the reality show MTV Roadies, post which he became a VJ on the channel. He hosted the reality show for the next five seasons post which he joined Raghu Ram and Rajiv on the jury of the auditions.

Though the twin brothers decided to exit the show in Season 12, Rannvijay continued his stint with the show and was joined by boxer Vijender Singh and fellow actor Esha Deol on the show. He has been associated with all the 13 seasons of the reality show and is gearing up to host the 14th one alongside new judge, cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

With god's blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends,Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful#blessed — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 16, 2017

Rannvijay has also had a run in Hindi cinema with films like Vipul Shah's 2009 musical London Dreams and his 2010 science fiction drama Action Replayy. He has also featured in Punjabi cinema in films like Dharti, Ishq Garaari, Taur Mitran Di and Saadi Love Story.

He has always been vocal about his love life and relationships. He maintained that he dated fellow VJ Anousha Dandekar in their early MTV days. He has also openly endorsed the concept of live-in relationship as the stepping stone to marriage since he believes that it is only after living together that you can decide whether you can stay committed to that person for your entire life.

It seems like Rannvijay has met his match in Vohra and the new member of their family is only going to add to the warm bond that they share with each other.