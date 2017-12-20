Rani Mukerji's Hichki: Writer accuses Yash Raj Films of taking away his writing credit; goes on Twitter rant

It was just yesterday (19 December) when Yash Raj Films released the trailer of Rani Mukerji's Hichki that features the multiple-award winning actress in the silver screen after a gap of three years. Like most of the films in recent times, Hichki too got embroiled in a controversy.

A writer named Nishant Kaushik took to Twitter and claimed that Yash Raj Films made him write the first draft of the film and was then shown the door on an unpleasant note.

Kaushik said the director of the film Siddharth P Malhotra approached him to write the script of a film. In his Twitter rant, Kaushik has provided evidences to his claims with screenshots of emails, messages between him and Malhotra. He also added that once he submitted the draft, there was no response from the film's team.

Landing in India this morning, I watched the trailer of #Hichki which served as a rude reminder of how easy it is to treat writers like trash. I will rant in this short thread after I have collected my composure. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

In March 2015, director Siddharth Malhotra spoke to me about a story that needs to be written. I was excited, and thankful for being considered to take a stab at the opportunity. I mentioned I had a day job. I was told time is not a constraint. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

Siddharth gave me a one-liner brief. I began working. Over a month, I developed characters, motives, plotlines, and a story synopsis. Despite being in Australia, opened all channels of comms to keep him abreast with updates. pic.twitter.com/sTNfHryRqq — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

After submitting the material over email, I waited. Dropped emails and texts. No response. This could have meant 2 things: 1) The project was not taking off. Or, 2) My work was not fit for purpose. I conceded with whichever of the two was true. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

More than 2.5 years later, I watch the #Hichki trailer and notice a rather similar storyline, a protagonist with the same speech disorder I had described, and other nuances that I MAY NOT own all by myself, but are undoubtedly similar to the ones I portrayed. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

Does this mean Hichki is my story? NO.

Does it mean I worked on it and was owed the courtesy of a response or acknowledgement of the effort I invested? HELL YES. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

The fact that you abruptly cut off from the writer who put in months of hard work to deliver a story to you without a word of feedback, gratitude, or even a "regret to inform" message rankles me. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

My written material, which has been nonchalantly consumed (and possibly forgotten), and all my communication with Siddharth Malhotra is saved on record. Happy to present evidence. But the question is what am I to expect of it? — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

For what should I expect of the person/s who did not so much as show courtesy to provide a line of correspondence to indicate what course my months of effort was going to take thereon? — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

In my mind, this episode just validates all the stories I have read of anon/little known writers making claims in media reports that their stories were shamelessly flicked into major motion pictures without giving them due credit. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

#Hichki team, good luck to you. I am sure you will earn millions. I hope all the money you make is good enough to numb you, because if I were you, my conscience would be pricking me sharp. RANT ENDS. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 20, 2017

As per the trailer of Hichki, the credit for the film's story and screenplay has been given to Malhotra, Anckur Chaudhry, Ambar Hadap and Ganesh Pandit.

It was also reported that Mukerji's film Hichki bears resemblance to 2008 American drama Front of the Class, which is based on the book by Brad Cohen, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

However, soon after the news regarding its similarity to the American film made the rounds, Yash Raj Films quickly issued a statement.

Deccan Chronicle quotes YRF spokesperson saying: "YRF has acquired the rights of Brad’s book and has changed the plot substantially. It is a brand new film now. Brad Cohen’s life and journey is the inspiration for the film and Rani’s character. Everything else has been completely changed by the makers and Hichki narrates a completely new and uplifting story of a girl who is chasing her dreams despite limitations."

Hichki has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on 23 February, 2018.