You are here:

Rani Mukerji's Hichki: Writer accuses Yash Raj Films of taking away his writing credit; goes on Twitter rant

FP Staff

Dec,20 2017 19:30 04 IST

It was just yesterday (19 December) when Yash Raj Films released the trailer of Rani Mukerji's Hichki that features the multiple-award winning actress in the silver screen after a gap of three years. Like most of the films in recent times, Hichki too got embroiled in a controversy.

A writer named Nishant Kaushik took to Twitter and claimed that Yash Raj Films made him write the first draft of the film and was then shown the door on an unpleasant note.

Kaushik said the director of the film Siddharth P Malhotra approached him to write the script of a film. In his Twitter rant, Kaushik has provided evidences to his claims with screenshots  of emails, messages between him and Malhotra. He also added that once he submitted the draft, there was no response from the film's team.

As per the trailer of Hichki, the credit for the film's story and screenplay has been given to Malhotra, Anckur Chaudhry, Ambar Hadap and Ganesh Pandit.

It was also reported that Mukerji's film Hichki bears resemblance to 2008 American drama Front of the Class, which is based on the book by Brad Cohen, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

However, soon after the news regarding its similarity to the American film made the rounds, Yash Raj Films quickly issued a statement.

Deccan Chronicle quotes YRF spokesperson saying: "YRF has acquired the rights of Brad’s book and has changed the plot substantially. It is a brand new film now. Brad Cohen’s life and journey is the inspiration for the film and Rani’s character. Everything else has been completely changed by the makers and Hichki narrates a completely new and uplifting story of a girl who is chasing her dreams despite limitations."

Hichki has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to release on 23 February, 2018.

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #hichki #Rani Mukerji #Siddharth P Malhotra #Yash Raj Films #Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd.

also see

Rani Mukerji says coming to theaters without bias will help people understand Hichki

Rani Mukerji says coming to theaters without bias will help people understand Hichki

Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji looks extremely promising despite film's familiar premise

Hichki trailer: Rani Mukerji looks extremely promising despite film's familiar premise

Hichki: Is Rani Mukerji's upcoming film inspired by American drama Front of the Class?

Hichki: Is Rani Mukerji's upcoming film inspired by American drama Front of the Class?