Rani Mukerji starts Hichki promotions; Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new web-series: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Rani Mukerji begins Hichki promotions

Rani Mukerji's upcoming Yash Raj film Hichki is all set to release on 23 February and the actor has commenced the promotions of the film starting from the Ahmedabad Kite Flying Festival. The Yash Raj Films Twitter handle shared a picture of Mukerji looking vibrant at the event as she promoted her movie.

Jacob Tremblay's new friend is Angelina Jolie

Room child actor Jacob Tremblay has made a new friend. She is Angelina Jolie. The Wonder star took to his Instagram profile to share a picture with Jolie at the Critic's Choice Awards and we couldn't stop ourselves from 'aww-ing' out loud!

Karan Johar on the cover of Millionaire Asia

#MillionaireAsiaIndia styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 10, 2018 at 6:39am PST

#MillionaireAsiaIndia styled by @nikitajaisinghani @dolcegabbana A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:24pm PST

Karan Johar recently appeared on the cover of the magazine Millionaire Asia and shared pictures of the same on his Instagram profile. Shot in Monaco, Johar was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani for the vivid and aesthetically pleasing cover.

Varun Dhawan is grateful for all the love

Varun Dhawan recently went to Dubai for a press-junket and the actor received a ton of love and affection while he was there. So much so that Dhawan was compelled to put up an appreciation post for his fans and the people that he interacted with.

Sanjay Dutt wraps up Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3

It's a wrap for #SahebBiwiAurGangster3... After winding up last day of shoot, Sanjay Dutt hosted a party at his Pali Hill home for the makers of the film - Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra... Tigmanshu Dhulia directs the film. pic.twitter.com/vshVVgcDf3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2018

Sanjay Dutt just wrapped up the shoot schedule of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 and held a party celebrating the same at his Pali Hill residence. The movie has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Rahul Mittra and Raju Chadha.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in new web-series McMafia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in a new Amazon Prime web-series called McMafia and it has us super excited! A poster of the web-series was shared by by the actor. It his Siddiqui's first international web-series. McMafia has been directed by James Watkins and the poster sees a gun-toting, no-nonsense Siddiqui staring back at us intensely.

