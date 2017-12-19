Rani Mukerji says coming to theaters without bias will help people understand Hichki

Actor Rani Mukerji says a female actor's calibre and box office worth should not be determined by her marital status.

Rani, 39, who gave critical and commercial success Mardaani post her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, is now gearing up for the release of her next Hichki, which marks her first after the birth of her daughter, Adira.

The actor believes, for a secure future of married female actors, mindset of the society needs to change.

"... Times are changing. In the West, there has never been any discrimination. They don't have any hichki (hiccups). Yes, over here we do have that... and it'll go away if we work on it. It is in everybody's mindset," Rani said.

"If you see an actor and go watch her film without tagging her as a 'woman who is married or has a kid', you will just see the character and the actress who is playing it. But if you're going to judge the actor on the basis of what's going on in her personal life, these things will keep coming up. You have to come to the theatre sans these (hiccups). You have to see the actor for what is her worth in the cinema hall," she added.

Rani was speaking at the trailer launch of Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The Yash Raj Films project is scheduled to be released on 28 February.