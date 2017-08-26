Rani Mukerji gets legal notice by BMC over alleged illegal construction at her Juhu bungalow

Rani Mukerji has been sent a legal notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly illegally altering her Juhu bungalow. The concerned members of the BMC had tried to examine the house a week ago but were not allowed to do so, according to an official's statement in a Mid-Day report.

Prashant Gaikwad, the assistant civic commissioner of the K-West ward, which had received the complaint from several activists confirmed the development.

The notice had been issued under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which grants BMC the right to inspect land.

As per the records of the municipal body, Mukerji had been granted a commencement certificate to modify her KrishnaRam bungalow in 2014.

However, even after the expiration of the certificate, dated November 2015, construction work is still in progress at the premises.

Rani Mukerji's spokesperson denied the news and told Mid-Day that the certificate has been renewed over the years, and that the ongoing construction falls under the guidelines of the BMC. Activists have expressed fears over a possible alliance between the corporation and the alleged culprits, since no action has been taken by the body, yet.

Nikitesh Chaubal, activist and chairman of Aamhi Jagrut Mumbaikar, claims that the certificate has not been renewed and the construction has been going on in violation of BMC regulations, states the same report.