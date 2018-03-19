Rangasthalam trailer: Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni shine in this rural action drama

The much hyped Rangasthalam trailer is out and Ram Charan packs a punch along with Samantha Akkineni and Jagapathi Babu in this upcoming village drama.

Charan as Chitti Babu is street smart, rugged and on point. Samantha Akkineni as Charan's love interest impresses in her most natural and rustic look yet. The actress dons the role of a village belle for almost the first time and from the little that we can see, she undoubtedly fits the bill as she shies away and romances Chitti Babu.

The trailer reveals more than just one part of this Telugu drama. Set in the Rangasthalam village, the crux seems to revolve around Charan's character, who would go any length to safeguard the farmers and then there is the highly intriguing Jagapathi Babu as the president of the town. The Nandi Award-winning actor once again takes over as villain and seems to give the much-needed competition to Chitti Babu on a mission .

Evidently, the two are up against each other in this story that mainly seems to deal with village politics, farmers' lands and debts and everything that follows. We notice that the two openly challenge each other and take over in style. Aadhi Pinisetty too seems to play a pivotal negative role in this action drama as the actor is portrayed in a rather suspicious shade throughout the trailer.

Charan with his pakka rural slang reminds us of Chiranjeevi in more than just one frame. It looks like the actor is all set to present an ordinary story in a way that also has mass appeal.

Also, Prakash Raj is seen in the midst of a propaganda in this race for power, politics and justice in Rangasthalam.

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam apart from being a promising rural entertainer, so far, also stands out with Devi Sri Prasad's compositions. With a very traditional background score and an album loaded with folk beats and tunes, Rangasthalam's jukebox has already proved to be one of a kind and a hit among the masses.

The film is all set to release on 30 March.

Published Date: Mar 19, 2018 09:12 AM | Updated Date: Mar 19, 2018 09:12 AM