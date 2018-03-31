Rangasthalam Day 1 box office collection at Rs 46 crore; marks career-best opening for Ram Charan

Director Sukumar's Rangasthalam has registered career-best opening day figures for Ram Charan at the box office. The film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers is off to a flying start at the ticket window in home states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the overseas territories like the US and Australia.

The film's worldwide day-one gross is estimated to be Rs 46 crore, with an approximate share of Rs 30 crore. The peachy day one number has made Rangasthalam the all-time ninth highest-grossing opener for a South Indian movie, behind films such as Baahubali: The Conclusion, Kabali, Baahubali: The Beginning, Agnyaathavaasi, and Mersal to name a few. If you exclude Tamil movies Kabali and Mersal, Rangasthalam would be the seventh highest Tollywood opener of all-time.

With a massive day-one gross of Rs 28.8 crore from the Telugu states alone, the film has also reportedly earned around Rs 4 crore combined from Karnataka (Rs 3.4 crore) and Tamil Nadu (Rs 60 lakhs). The film has also set a benchmark in Chennai city by pulling in Rs 25 lakhs to become the highest day one opener for a Telugu film, unseating Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi's Rs 24 lakhs.

In the US, the most significant market for Telugu films, Rangasthalam took in nearly $710K from Thursday premieres alone, making it the sixth-highest premiere performance behind Baahubali films, Agnyaathavaasi, Khaidi No 150 and Spyder. With the premiere gross of $710K from 160+ locations, Rangasthalam has also entered the top 10 box-office chart in the USA on 29 March by earning the ninth spot just below Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider ($940K) and above Sony/Columbia's biblical drama Paul, Apostle of Christ ($645.9K).

The Sukumar-directorial, which is set in a village backdrop, has also burst into the million dollar club in the US on day one. Currently, at $1.28 million from day one+premiers, Rangasthalam has become the second consecutive million dollar outing for Ram Charan after his previous hit Dhruva, which was an official remake of Tamil superhit Thani Oruvan.

While Rangasthalam is highly likely to cross the threshold of $2 million in the USA by the end of the opening weekend, the film has great potential to rake in a lifetime haul of $3 million if it sustains at the ticket window. And, it will be an incredible benchmark for Ram Charan, since Rangasthalam would be the first non-Baahubali Telugu film to break into the 3 million dollar club.

Rangasthalam's fantastic US takings are another feather in the cap of Samantha Ruth Prabhu since the project marks her 13th million dollar film in the USA. She has also earned good reviews for her village-belle role in the movie, which has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The day one US gross has already surpassed Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu to become the third highest ever, only behind Baahubali films.

Australia is another overseas territory where the film has shattered day one records. With an opening day gross of A$165,991 (Rs 83.04 lakhs), Rangasthalam recorded the all-time second highest-opening for a South Indian film in Australia after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion which amassed a whopping A$825K on day one from all versions. Rangasthalam has also outperformed Vijay's Tamil blockbuster Mersal opening, which registered the highest day one gross for a Kollywood movie last October. In fact, the film has comfortably outpaced 2017 Khan films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Raees, and Tubelight in Australia.

The box-office performance of Rangasthalam is surely a major shot in the arm of Tollywood, which suffered the biggest box-office disaster in Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram's Agnyaathavaasi in January 2018.

Published Date: Mar 31, 2018 16:37 PM | Updated Date: Mar 31, 2018 16:42 PM