Randeep Hooda to play Sultana Daku in Madhureeta Anand's pre-Independence dacoit drama

Actor Randeep Hooda will play the titular role in the film adaptation of Sujit Saraf's 2009 novel, The Confession of Sultana Daku.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the film based on the life of the infamous dacoit of pre-Independence India, will be directed by Madhureeta Anand.

Saraf's novel retold the story of a dacoit who terrorised the United Provinces of British India before being captured and eventually hanged to death.

Producer Rahul Mittra purchased the rights to the book with co-producer Raju Chadha. Mittra told Mumbai Mirror: "The film will be shot in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh and Randeep, who is a champion horseman and rider, will film the extensive action and racing sequences in Kazakhstan, where real locations will pass off as North India from the '20s."

Madhureeta Anand, a filmmaker known to combine her craft with social activism, has made independent films like Kajarya — which addressed the issue of female foeticide — and Walking on a Moonbeam, which was awarded the Silver Conch at the Mumbai International Film Festival in 2006.

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had been roped in to star in the film and there was also talk of Heeraz Marfatia helming the project as director.