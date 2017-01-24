Ranbir Kapoor to replace Amitabh Bachchan as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9?

'Deviyo aur sajjano' may not come from the seasoned Adam's apple yet. Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz show that changed the face of Indian television and revived the career of Amitabh Bachchan, may see its next season being hosted by a much younger actor.

DNA reports that Ranbir Kapoor might replace Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. While the reason of Bachchan's ousting is not clear, there is no word of confirmation on whether Kapoor will actually make his small screen debut or not.

Given his tight shooting schedule, it is rather unlikely. Kapoor has recently wrapped up the shoot of his maiden production Anurag Basu's adventure film Jagga Jasoos. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Kapoor will follow that up by beginning the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt towards the end of this year.

However, if Kapoor indeed manages to replace Bachchan on the show, he will only be the second actor to do so after Shah Rukh Khan, who hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 since Bachchan was not medically clear to host the show. Bachchan did return to the show in the next season even though Khan did a commendable job as his substitute for a brief period of time.

Kaun Banega Crorepati was offered to Bachchan at a time when he was going through a lull at the box office. As he entered the living rooms of millions in India through this show, he impressed them with his warmth, screen presence and eloquence. It not only made him the most successful film personality to enter the television industry but also skyrocketed his career on the big screen.

With a blockbuster in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil last year and films with several top directors lined up for the next couple of years, Kapoor does not seem to be in dire need of the show. However, it will be interesting to watch what he brings to the table in case he manages to host the show in the future.