Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt prep for Brahmastra; Kareena Kapoor's Vogue cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt start prepping for Brahmastra

prep vibes 🌈 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:59am PST

The much-awaited Dharma production Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has officially gone on the floors, as both Bhatt and producer Karan Johar took to their Instagram accounts to share photographs from the first day of shooting which is taking place in Tel Aviv, Israel. The film also stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and is an Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai rehearsals

At it ... from 🐯rehearsals A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:57pm PST

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif blockbuster hit Tiger Zinda Hai is every Salman Khan action lover's dream come true. The film's phenomenal success at the box office is proof of the same. Recently Kaif, the film's leading lady, shared a video of herself as she rehearsed for her action sequences and we have been given major fitness goals for 2018 (and a bucketload of envy).

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy Cape Town

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Cape Town as Kohli is captaining the Indian Cricket Team in the South Africa Tour. The couple have since posted various pictures in front of stunning backdrops and one more such photograph was shared by Kohli and he mused upon the beauty of Cape Town, especially with his "one and only".

Kareena Kapoor's Vogue cover

Photographs from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Vogue cover shot in Thailand have recently dropped and the internet is collectively losing its sh*t. Bebo is looking as stunning as ever as she poses in exotic locations wearing beautiful ensembles. Her super-toned body is just adding to the entire package.

Khloe Kardashian is officially six months pregnant

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her social media profiles to announce to her millions of followers that she is officially six months along in her pregnancy. The reality show star is expecting a child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.