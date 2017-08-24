Rana Daggubati will star in India's first bilingual web-series titled Social

After tasting success and immense popularity due to his role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali, Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is all set to make his web-series debut.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Daggubati will feature as one of the lead protagonists in Viu's upcoming web-series, Social. It is reportedly going to be India's first bilingual web-series made in Hindi and Telugu and will span across 11-12 episodes.

The story centers on the effects of social media in today's world. It is reported to be a fast-paced thriller and will delve into the world of cyber crime. The show features Naveen Kasturia of TVF's Pitchers and Sulemaani Keeda fame as a distressed brother who is in search of his kidnapped sister.

Daggubati will star in the lead role along with Kasturia. Canadian actress Priya Banerjee is also reportedly a part of the show. It will be helmed by Shashi Sudigala, reports Scroll.

Kasturia is also going to be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming show Bose: Dead or Alive starring Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Daggubati has already appeared in Viu's chat show, No. 1 Yaari, which is rated as one of the most watched shows on the web, according to The Indian Express report.

Daggubati's latest big-screen venture Nene Raju Nene Mantri performed well at the box-office and earned rave reviews for the actor's performance in the film.