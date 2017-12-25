Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh likely to share screen space in web series on Rajeev Gandhi's assassination

Noted Kannada filmmaker AMR Ramesh, known for controversial films such as Cyanide and Attahasa, had announced not long ago a film on the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and it was titled Asphota – The Human Bomb. The latest development on that front is that Ramesh has decided to make the film into a multi-lingual web series and has roped in actors Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati to play crucial roles.

“Since the story requires more screen time for narration, Ramesh felt it’d make sense to make it into a web series that spans a few seasons. It was Rana’s idea to turn this tale into a web series and it will be called LTTE. While the first season will focus on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, the subsequent ones will be about the rise of LTTE and its late chief V Prabhakaran,” a source in the know told Firstpost.

The source further added that Venkatesh has given his nod in principal, but he is yet to officially sign on the dotted line. “He is most likely to play IPS officer DR Karthikeyan (who played a key role in cracking the assassination case). Rana’s role is being kept a secret but he will be seen in a pivotal character. The team is planning to rope in some popular actors across the country to make the web series nationally appealing. The shoot will commence early next year. The pre-production work is already going on in full swing.”

Ramesh has two more interesting projects in the pipeline. These include a film on the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, and he is also said to be working on a script based on the story of IPS officer D Roopa.

It is through this web series Rana and his uncle Venkatesh are set to share screen space for the first time. Interestingly, they are likely to join hands for the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha but the project is yet to be officially announced and the process might take a while.

Meanwhile, Rana will wrap up work on upcoming bilingual period war drama, 1945, being directed by Sathya Siva in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, he plays a soldier in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. He also has another period film in which he will play Travancore king Marthanda Varma. Next year, he will also be seen in the modern-day adaptation of Haathi Mere Saathi. Venkatesh, on the other hand, will work with director Teja on a yet-untitled Telugu film.