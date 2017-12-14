You are here:

Rana Daggubati unveils logo of Haathi Mere Saathi remake; first look out on 1 January 2018

FP Staff

Dec,14 2017 15:27 51 IST

Baahubali star Rana Daggubatti has dropped a birthday surprise for his fans by sharing the logo of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi and announcing the date on which the first look will be revealed — 1 January, 2018.

The upcoming project, which goes on floor in Januray 2018, is a remake of the long cherished 1971 Rajesh Khanna film about a man and his friendship with an elephant. The film is a trilingual remake and is expected for a Diwali release next year and is directed by Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon.

In a recent interview the actor had said to Mumbai Mirror, “There’s a very exciting physical language to the character I’m playing in Haathi Mere Saathi and is completely different from what I’ve done in the past. I’ve always wanted to be a part of content that can travel across the country. It is a rare story about the relevance of nature in our lives, narrated through a wonderful relationship between a man and an elephant. Prabhu Solomon’s passion for nature and elephants makes him the finest craftsman in the country who can handle a story like this." 

The Tollywood hunk Daggubati has a spate of interesting releases lined up, and is currently wrapping up a period drama set in 1945, before moving on to the shooting schedule for Haathi Mere Saathi, as reported by Telgu360.

The remake will rely on a high dosage of VFX effects and will be produced by Eros International's Trinity Pictures. It will be shot in Thailand amongst other places from January onwards.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Haathi Mere Saathi #rajesh khanna #Rana Daggubati #Southside

also see

Rana Daggubati to star in trilingual remake of Rajesh Khanna's classic Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana Daggubati to star in trilingual remake of Rajesh Khanna's classic Haathi Mere Saathi

Social: Viu India's web series shows how OTT platforms are turning to socially relevant content

Social: Viu India's web series shows how OTT platforms are turning to socially relevant content

Social: Rana Daggubati says he will be eternally proud of his maiden digital venture

Social: Rana Daggubati says he will be eternally proud of his maiden digital venture