Rana Daggubati unveils logo of Haathi Mere Saathi remake; first look out on 1 January 2018

Baahubali star Rana Daggubatti has dropped a birthday surprise for his fans by sharing the logo of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi and announcing the date on which the first look will be revealed — 1 January, 2018.

My next is on its way!! #HaathiMereSaathi first look on January 1st 2018!! pic.twitter.com/OqOpdrIKqR — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 13, 2017

The upcoming project, which goes on floor in Januray 2018, is a remake of the long cherished 1971 Rajesh Khanna film about a man and his friendship with an elephant. The film is a trilingual remake and is expected for a Diwali release next year and is directed by Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon.

In a recent interview the actor had said to Mumbai Mirror, “There’s a very exciting physical language to the character I’m playing in Haathi Mere Saathi and is completely different from what I’ve done in the past. I’ve always wanted to be a part of content that can travel across the country. It is a rare story about the relevance of nature in our lives, narrated through a wonderful relationship between a man and an elephant. Prabhu Solomon’s passion for nature and elephants makes him the finest craftsman in the country who can handle a story like this."

The Tollywood hunk Daggubati has a spate of interesting releases lined up, and is currently wrapping up a period drama set in 1945, before moving on to the shooting schedule for Haathi Mere Saathi, as reported by Telgu360.

The remake will rely on a high dosage of VFX effects and will be produced by Eros International's Trinity Pictures. It will be shot in Thailand amongst other places from January onwards.