Rampage trailer: Dwayne Johnson fights gigantic beasts in '80s arcade game adaptation

When Hollywood gets bored of making movies based on comic books, they adapt our beloved video games. In the last few years, we have witnessed the release of Tekken, Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed and even Angry Birds.

And now Dwayne Johnson and his San Andreas director Brad Peyton unite for the movie adaptation of the 1980s arcade video game, Rampage. The trailer shows a man, who was formerly known as The Rock, play a primatologist who prefers "hanging out with animals more than people" because animals 'get' him apparently. He shares a particularly close bond with a silverback gorilla named George. But a rogue genetic experiment turns curious George into a raging King Kong that tears down huge buildings. To make matters worse, there are other mutated beasts including a 30-foot wolf and a giant croc on the loose. Fortunately, the 260 pounds of muscle attached to the 6 foot 5 Johnson comes to the rescue as we see him try to save the world and his best friend, George.

It's your typical Hollywood disaster movie trailer: There's a lot of emotional undertones before big-budget CGI visual-filled global catastrophe strikes with a sinister sounding song from the 90s playing in the background. In this case, it is Smashing Pumpkins' Bullet with Butterfly Wings.

Johnson co-stars with Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and a very Negan-y Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rampage hits theaters on 20 April next year.