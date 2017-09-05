Ramesh Taurani's daughter Raveena Taurani makes acting debut in 'Dil Zara Tu Sunn'

Producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter Raveena Taurani has stepped into Bollywood by featuring in the music video of singer Shubhro J Ganguly's new single 'Dil Zara Tu Sunn'. According to Mumbai Mirror, director Kookie Gulati, who has helmed over 200 videos for Ramesh's production company decided to launch the two.

The video was uploaded on 24 August on YouTube and has garnered over 1 million views since then. The romantic single revolves around an aspiring singer, who has little confidence in himself, and his art. Eventually, he is discovered by Raveena by 'sheer luck', who plays a waitress in the song. She instills confidence in him by changing his looks drastically and organising a street concert, thereafter.

Ganguly, who looks more comfortable in front of the camera than Raveena, has been a music assistant for four years. Having trained under Qadir Mustafa Khan, he reminds you of a fairly young Atif Aslam.

Although, the video announces Raveena arrival in the industry, according to Mirror, she is still training for a full-fledged role by actively participating in acting and dancing workshops. Gulati also revealed that they are planning a full feature film to give Raveena the right launchpad.

The video has been shot across near Fort, in Mumbai. Watch the video here: