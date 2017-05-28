Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter, will stay active on Instagram now

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his Twitter wars, has decided to quit the micro-blogging site. Varma tweeted that he was leaving the site and will now be active on the photo and video-based sharing platform Instagram.

He tweeted saying, "I decided to speak only through pictures and videos on Instagram from now on..." He added, "This my last tweet before my tweet death... but I will not RIP and seriously work from now on" according to a Hindustan Times report.

Ram Gopal Varma has mostly been in the news for having Twitter showdowns with a lot of people, particularly Karan Johar. Even while exiting Twitter, he tweeted in his signature style, "My pleasantly unpleasant surprise is I am getting out of Twitter...To all my followers, no thanks for following me all these years," according to Mid-Day.

The 55-year-old filmmaker is not the only celebrity to have quit Twitter in the last month. Recently Sonu Nigam also deactivated his account after singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account was suspended due to his offensive remarks on women.

Speaking of serious work, the trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's new web series, Guns and Thighs just released on YouTube. Varma's last film, Sarkar 3, was a flop, garnering only Rs 6.75 crore on its opening weekend. However, his next international project Nuclear, which is being made on a budget of Rs. 340 crore, might turn the tables in his favour.