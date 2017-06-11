Ram Gopal Varma posts Sania Mirza's photo, links it to Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai

A lot of us rejoiced on the day filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced his exit from Twitter. But it seems like the drama is not over as Ram Gopal Varma continues his attention seeking stints on Instagram, now.

Varma released a short film on 2 June, 2017 called Meri Beti SUNNY LEONE Banna Chaahti Hai, capitalising (on) her name, as if the title without it was not sensational enough. Varma, who set out to be seen as the flag-bearer of feminism with this film, had not probably thought that there was nothing feminist about a young girl telling her parents to celebrate sex in a monotone voice.

Varma has now come under fire for sharing an image of tennis player Sania Mirza on his Instagram account.

A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl's sexuality against herself A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

Varma had again set out to "expose regressive mindsets" by posting that one upskirt picture of Mirza while playing a match. Never mind the fact that out of a thousand pictures of one of India's most celebrated players, he decided to use this photo without her permission to gain attention. What someone needs to hammer into Varma's head is that women will celebrate their sexuality if they want to. The last thing a woman would want is a tacky film on how a woman's sexuality is everything and how every woman needs to be a sexual being. What makes it worse is hearing it from a misogynistic person known for making distasteful comments about women.

Varma also needs to stop piggybacking on other women to get his fifteen seconds of fame. Projecting one's self as a feminist and then capitalising on the power that these amazing, self-made women have earned after years of toil, is a very RGV thing to do, but we're not having none of it.

Coming back to Mirza's photo, Varma has not taken it down yet which is unsurprising. More than anyone else, he needs a lesson or two on respecting an individual's privacy. We are not asking for him to get banned on social media, but the thought of not having to deal with his hypocrisy even for a day seems unusually pleasant.