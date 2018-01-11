Ram Gopal Varma announces film with Mia Malkova; Kareena supports Kaalakaandi: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ram Gopal Varma shoots video with adult star Mia Malkova

Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth ..I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth https://t.co/rz5iwxHarI — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018

@MiaMalkova I Thank you for the person you are and I admire and respect you for the way you project your thinking ..You are the painting and I am just a frame maker #GodSexTruth https://t.co/ykVvtOnUwP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018

This is not GST as in tax but GST as in GOD,SEX and TRUTH ..I shot this with @MiaMalkova the second adult actress after @SunnyLeone to be shot by a feature film maker #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/rOUzN0T8X5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018

Director Ram Gopal Varma recently shot a video titled God, Sex and Truth with adult star Mia Malkova in Europe and the filmmaker is very excited about his upcoming project. Varma and Malkova both recently took to twitter to share posters of the video. Varma called it an "elevating" and "thought provoking" experience.

Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Quantico

Priyanka Chopra looked red hot as she posed in fiery flaming red overalls on the set of her American television show Quantico. The actor has been captured sporting reflective shades and rocking the messy hair look.

Kim Kardashian with smiling Saint

This smile A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:49pm PST

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram profile to share a picture with her son Saint West. The toddler is seen smiling adorably at the camera as he sits nestled in Kardashian's arms. Kardashian is seen sporting a sleek bob while little Saint is wearing a fuzzy looking cap.

Kareena Kapoor poses next husband Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi poster

#kaalakandi A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:45am PST

Kareena Kapoor was captured posing next to a poster of her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Kaalakaandi prior to its 12 January release. Aamir Khan recently watched Kaalakaandi and reportedly found it hilarious.

Ranbir Kapoor with his adorable niece

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her son alongside her granddaughter as the duo were caught on camera during a family dinner. Ranbir is seen staring dotingly at his little niece while the pair is in the middle of dinner.

Farah Khan's three generational picture

Farah Khan Kunder shared an 'aww' worthy snapshot of herself, her two daughters and her mother in a photo on Instagram that was clicked by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar with the caption "Granny’s lil girls.. #3generations pic".

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 16:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 16:37 PM