Rakul Preet Singh on Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming sci-fi movie, working with AR Rahman, and future Tamil projects

Actress Rakul Preet Singh can be termed as the most wanted heroine in Tamil cinema. She has signed three biggies including Suriya’s NGK, Karthi’s romantic comedy, and Sivakarthikeyan’s magnum opus sic-fi film.

Speaking exclusively to Firstpost on her film with Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul says “I’m impressed with the preparation and research of the team. The director came to Mumbai to narrate the script, he had his presentation ready and exactly knows what he wants. The way they pitched the script was laudable and I’m excited about my characterization”.

There was a time when Rakul was busy with multiple Telugu film and she never had time to sign any Tamil projects. “I was offered with back to back Telugu films and after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, good projects are coming my way in Tamil. I’m now, trying to find a balance between Tamil and Telugu industries”, says the actress.

To be directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, the makers have roped in talented technicians including AR Rahman to compose music, cinematographer Nirav Shah of ‘2.0’ fame and award-winning production designer Muthuraj for the film.

Ravikumar is said to have spent more than two years for the script work. His last film Indru Netru Naalai, a time travel entertainer, was released in 2015. Though Sivakarthikeyan insisted him to work on another quick film, Ravikumar told the actor that he needs more time for the script work and meticulously worked to sculpt the screenplay.

“It’s too early to talk about my role in the film but it’s going to be a script catered to all kind of audiences. The story has elements to attract kids, it’s a fun film with an important issue”, says the Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru girl, who is slowly but steadily becoming a leading heroine in Kollywood.

RD Raja, producer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo, Velaikkaran and the upcoming rural action entertainer Seema Raja, is the producer of the Ravikumar film, the costliest project in the actor’s career. In an official announcement, RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios mentioned that they are going to release Ravikumar-Sivakarthikeyan film only in 2019.

Rakul says it’s dream team to work with and she is quite thrilled to work with AR Rahman for the first time in her career. “I always listen to his music. Four days after the script narration, I came to know that Rahman sir signed the film. It’s a dream team, looking forward”, says Rakul, who will start shooting for Suriya’s NGK from April but the actress has already started filming for Karthi’s romantic comedy with debutant Rajath Ravishankar.

Rakul says that her character in Karthi’s film is completely different from what the actress did in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. She assures that the script will be very new for Tamil audiences. Rakul wants to attempt all kinds of characters, she is game for offbeat films and commercial movies. “If you keep doing realistic films, when will you dance? Cinema is meant for entertainment”, she says.

Rakul is quite happy with the way her career is shaping in Tamil cinema, “My characters in all the three films are different from each other. In Karthi’s film, I play an independent girl and as you know, Selvaraghavan is known for the extracting the best from his actors”, she signs off.

Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:17 PM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:17 PM