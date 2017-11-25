Rakhi Sawant is back on Instagram — and she's verified: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This edition of the Social Media Stalkers' Guide is dedicated to Rakhi Sawant, who has made a return to Instagram after her account was hacked! She's back, and she's verified. We know how much she enjoys posting on Instagram and how much we enjoy watching her, so here's a look at what she was up to for the last few days.

She wished herself on her birthday, obvz

She told us that she's on her way to her party, and that she was going to have a ball! We'd say "You do you, Rakhi," but she understands that adequately well.

She reminded people to wish her for her birthday

Isn't that something we all want to do? At least for some forgetful people in our lives?

She had fun with the filters

She's always enjoyed experimenting with them, to be honest.

She told us about her dance institute in the US!

Rakhi Sawant is starting her own dance institute in America, and she roped in everyone from Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Anu Malik and even Mithun Chakraborty to talk about how they enjoyed working with her, and how well she dances.

She spoke about Padmavati and about freedom of expression

At a time when many actors and directors in Bollywood are shying away from commenting on Padmavati and the threats and opposition that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as well as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer, have had to face, Sawant voluntarily spoke about how she thinks the film deserves a release. She also acknowledged the effort put in by the cast and crew, and how stopping the film's release is not fair to them.

She warned off hackers and called out harassers

Following her comments supporting Padmavati, Rakhi Sawant found herself at the receiving end of rape threats and lewd comments, and she made it amply clear that she would not tolerate it, threatening to submit their details to the police. She also spoke about how her contact details were revealed, and the trouble she had to go through as a result.

Her Instagram account is a party in itself, and she stands up for what she believes in. And that is reason enough to follow her.