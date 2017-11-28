Rajkummar Rao's next could be a horror-comedy written by filmmaker duo Raj-DK

After having an uber successful run in 2017, Rajkummar Rao seems to be expanding his horizons. The actor has reportedly been offered a key role in a horror-comedy film tentatively titled Spree.

"Rajkummar has heard the story and liked it. The makers are currently in the pre-production stage and scouting for apt locations. They will zero in on a director and the lead actress soon. It will roll in January," said an unverified source, according to a Mirror report.

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan whose last directorial venture, Raabta, panned across multiple genres. The upcoming supernatural film is reportedly being penned by the filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) of A Gentleman and Go Goa Gone fame.

If this project follows through, it will be a reuniting of sorts for Rao and Vijan, who previously worked together in Raabta where the former played the character of a 324-year-old man.

Rao's latest project is Alt Balaji’s 9-part web series Bose: Dead or Alive. In 2017 Rao was seen in critically acclaimed films like Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, all of which where lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Newton also went on to become India's official entry to the Oscar's Foreign Language Film category for 2017.