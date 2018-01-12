Rajkummar Rao's Newton co-star Pankaj Tripathi joins him in cast of horror-comedy Stree

The latest update on the horror-comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is that Rao's Newton co-star Pankaj Tripathi has also joined the cast of the film.

Marking the directorial debut of Amar Kaushik, Stree's screenplay has been penned by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK. The Goa Goa Gone director-duo have also turned producers for Stree, alongside Dinesh Vijan.

“It brings back Newton’s stellar duo, Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao, as small-town simpletons caught in the middle of chaos. The story has originated from a true incident I heard when I was a kid. It’s an interesting juxtaposition of horror and comedy; rural and urban legends," said Nidimoru, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The film's director, Kaushik, has previously assisted Raj & DK on Go Goa Gone. Kaushik has also assisted on Mrighdeep Lamba's Fukrey and Raj Kumar Gupta’s Ghanchakkar

“Stree is based on a ridiculously true phenomenon and will see Shraddha and Raj playing characters, unlike the ones they have done before. The makers wanted to keep the surprise element intact. The team is off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, where they will shoot the whole movie. This is also the first time a Bollywood film is being shot in the fort town," said an unverified source, according to a DNA report. As per the report, the Stree team will be in Madhya Pradesh for roughly 14-15 days to wrap up the shoot schedule.

"I have done a horror film earlier, but it is the first time I am doing a horror comedy. I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that's the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it," said Rao, according to a report by Friday Moviez.

Apart from Stree, Rao will be seen playing a key role in the Atul Manjrekar directorial Fanne Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam, along with the Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

