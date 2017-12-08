Rajkummar Rao says upcoming horror-comedy with Shraddha Kapoor is 'one-of-a-kind'

Rajkummar Rao, who is collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor for a horror comedy film, says he is confident it will be a lot of fun.

The film is backed by Maddock Films and is directed by Raj and DK. They will begin the shoot from January end.

"We are going to start the shooting of that film from January end next year. I am hopeful that it's going to be lot of fun," Rajkummar said on the sidelines of Reebok India's Fit To Fight Awards on 7 December.

"I have done a horror film earlier, but it is the first time I am doing a horror comedy. As far as preparation is concerned, there is still time because right now I am shooting for 'Fanne Khan' and my whole energy is focussed towards Fanne Khan," he added.

Avoiding more questions on the film with Shraddha, Rajkummar said he signed the film as he liked the script.

"I am not supposed to talk about it much but it is a horror comedy. It is one-of-its-kind. I really liked the script and that's the reason Shraddha and I said yes to it."

Rajkummar said he is also looking forward to Fanne Khan and Hansal Mehta's Omerta.

"The shooting of Fanne Khan is shaping up really well. We were shooting for it when it was raining crazily because we had to finish our schedule. Anil (Kapoor) sir and Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) both these people are amazing and really talented, so I am having great time shooting for the film."