Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Rana Daggubati to give career advice via online masterclasses

Mumbai: Celebrities like actors Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Boman Irani and Rana Daggubati, and chef Ranveer Brar will narrate stories about how they chased their dream to become what they are today, through live masterclasses.

They are on board for the second season of Signature Start Up Masterclass, a platform that will travel across 14 cities to tell the journey of the celebrities, read a statement.

Signature Start Up Masterclass will also have actors Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Arshad Warsi, and musicians Papon and Benny Dayal, among others.

Amarpreet Singh, executive Vice President and portfolio head, marketing at Diageo India, said, "Today we have a generation which is very keen on following their passion and turning it into a successful career but they just need that one extra push or encouragement and the right platform."

"Season 2 of Signature Start Up Masterclass promises to be grander not only in terms of the kind of speakers that we are lining up for interactions with the passionate lot, but also in terms of the reach that we are trying to achieve this year. We cannot wait for the euphoria to begin and spread as a wave of inspiration across the country," he said.

The sessions will be hosted by actor Neil Bhoopalam across all 14 cities — Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Pune and Chandigarh.