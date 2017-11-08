Rajkummar Rao might be cast opposite Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Rajkummar Rao's career is at an all time high. After garnering acclaim for Newton, which is also India's entry for the Oscars, the actor has a number of films in the pipeline. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor might reunite with Sonam Kapoor for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Anil Kapoor. Marking the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra, the film will be produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Sonam and Rao had earlier come together for Dolly Ki Doli, in which she dupes rich men into marrying her and eventually abandons them. Although neither the makers, nor Rao has confirmed the development, speculations of him playing Sonam's love interest are rife.

Rao has two films lined up for release — Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Omerta. Sonam, on the other hand, is filming her home production Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirmed Anil and Sonam's involvement during the Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival, according to the Mumbai Mirror report. "That's a big thing. I am very excited about that. Anil Kapoor coming together with us to make Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is just incredible. Anil and Sonam are both there in the film. I am really looking forward to it," he told the reporters at the event.