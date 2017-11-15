You are here:

Rajkummar Rao invites Narendra Modi to special screening of upcoming web series Bose: Dead/Alive

PTI

Nov,15 2017 18:28 02 IST

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday invited Prime Minster Narendra Modi for a special screening of his upcoming ALT Balaji web series, Bose: Dead/Alive.

The 33-year-old actor, who stars in the title role of the legendary freedom fighter, took to Twitter to request the PM's presence in the showcase honouring Netaji's legacy.

Rajkumar Rao stars as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the ALT Balaji series

"The legend who has inspired every Indian. The mystery that has evaded us for 72 years. The man who shook the foundations of the British empire.

"@narendramodi ji we invite you to a special screening of our webshow #BoseDeadOrAlive with @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor Jai Hind," Rao wrote.

A biographical web series, with a thriller element, Bose: Dead/Alive is directed by Pulkit with filmmaker Hansal Mehta onboard as the creative producer.

