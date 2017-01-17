Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic has a stellar ensemble cast to watch out for

Cent per cent success record, moments inspired from real life and ensemble cast — these are some of the consistent features of all Rajkumar Hirani films. His next, the biopic of long-time collaborator Sanjay Dutt, is no different.

The film has been in news recently, especially for its cast since Hirani is known for infusing life into well-etched supporting characters. Whether it is Jimmy Shergill's role of a cancer patient in his debut film Munnabhai MBBS, Dia Mirza's role of a runaway bride in its sequel Lage Raho Munnabhai, Ali Fazal's character of an engineering student who commits suicide in 3 Idiots or most recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's role of a Pakistani lover in PK, all the Hirani characters are extremely memorable.

It is common knowledge that Ranbir Kapoor will play Sanjay in his next and will be seen undergoing an immense physical transformation through the course of the film to showcase Sanjay's journey through the years. It will be interesting to see him do so since Aamir Khan also worked a lot on his appearance in the last two Hirani films. In fact, it was reported earlier that Aamir was keen to play Sanjay but the role eventually went in Ranbir's kitty. Interestingly, Ranbir played a cameo in PK alongside Aamir. And guess what, even that cameo of an alien stood out!

It was also reported that Aamir was offered the role of Sunil Dutt, late veteran actor and Sanjay's father. After he backed out, Hindustan Times reports that Paresh Rawal has been finalised to play the part. It will be interesting to see the father-son relationship come alive on celluloid after Hirani portrayed it in Munnabhai MBBS.

It was reported that Sonam Kapoor will reunite with Ranbir in this film 10 years after their debut film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic saga Saawariya. Sonam will play the role of a number of love interests of Sanjay over the years, all rolled into one.

Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of this gifted ensemble. Like every young actor, he is exited to be directed by Hirani and will be seen playing Sanjay's close friend, according to a report by the Times of India.

Deccan Chronicle reports that another newcomer. Jim Sarbh, who played the role of a terrorist in Ram Madhvani's Neerja last year, has been roped in by Hirani to play a Parsi character. However, the details of his character have not been revealed yet.

India Today reports that Anushka Sharma, who played a journalist in PK, will get into the same shoes for Hirani's next as well. It will be a cameo and she will be seen chronicling Sanjay's life. This will mark her third collaboration with Ranbir after Anurag Kashyap's 2015 period drama Bombay Velvet and Karan Johar's romantic drama from last year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Lastly, Dia Mirza will also play a significant part in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. While the details of her character are not out yet, she tweeted a picture of the mahurat ceremony, indicating that she is very much a part of her Lage Raho Munnabhai director's next.

We must say that it is a formidable cast to watch out for. Given Hirani's track record, he is sure to do justice to each character, irrespective of its screen time.