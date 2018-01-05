Rajkumar Hirani announces release date for upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor

Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for movies such as PK and 3 Idiots, has announced 29 June as the release date for the highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic. The announcement has been made by the director on Twitter.

#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 5, 2018

The biopic will star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is one of the most awaited releases of 2018.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor (who plays Sanjay Dutt), the film also stars Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyatta, and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor (playing Tina Munim) are also part of the upcoming biopic.

The biopic has been produced by Rajkumar Hirani's longtime collaborator Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The director-producer duo have worked with Sanjay Dutt on the movies Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dia Mirza, who is playing Manyatta, said, “I’m very very excited about the Dutt biopic and my work in it. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself by thinking about the fact that it might take my career as an actor in a new direction”.

The film, which chronicles the ups and downs of the controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, will finally hit the theater screens on 29 June this year. The movie's official title is as of yet undisclosed.