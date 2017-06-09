Rajinikanth's Kaala in trouble over title, story; complaint filed by filmmaker claiming copyright infringement

A court in Chennai on Thursday sought the response of superstar Rajinikanth and others on a petition by a producer claiming that the title and story of the actor's upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan belonged to him.

Assistant City Civil Judge RKP Tamilarasi issued notice to Rajinikanth, the director and producer of the movie and South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce to file their replies by 15 June.

Petitioner K Rajashekaran, proprietor of GSR Vinmeen Creations, sought a direction to restrain the respondents from producing Kaala@ Karikalan till the disposal of his petition.

City-based Wonderbar Films Private Limited has announced it was producing the movie to be directed by PA Ranjith. The first schedule shoot for the film was completed in Mumbai.

The petitioner, who has a production unit GSR Vinmeen Creations and composed music for some TV serials, submitted that the 'title, knot and story of Karikalan absolutely belonged' to him.

He contended that the title Karikalan was already registered by him with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

Further, on the occasion of releasing a music album Mayile Kuyilae, composed by him, he had announced his plans to produce the movie about the Chola emperor Karikalan by adopting the same to the present social trend, he said.

He claimed that he had narrated the story to Rajinikanth Fans Association leader Sathyanarayana. Though he met Rajinikanth, because of his busy schedule, he was unable to hear the story, the petitioner added.

He alleged that the chamber had not renewed the title registration and was misusing the rules of registration, renewal and cancellation of the titles to favour some influential persons and disfavouring indigent persons.

Rajashekaran claimed the one year validity of the title registration clause itself was vogue and the film chamber cannot fix the time frame to complete the creativity of a person.

He also contended that another dispute over the title and knot of the story Karikalan was pending in the city civil court and hence the matter was subjudice. Hence, the producers using the name, was illegal.

The petitioner prayed the court to grant interim injunction restraining the producers, director or any other agents of them from conducting any shooting in progress of the film.

Meanwhile, the film is continuing its shooting schedule and we know that Nana Patekar will play the prime antagonist in the film.

"Nana Patekar plays a conniving, ruthless politician and he takes Rajinikanth head on. It's a very powerful role and audiences are going to love the face-off between him and Rajini sir," IANS quoted a source from the film's unit as saying. Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi also co-star with Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar in the gangster drama.

(With inputs from agencies)