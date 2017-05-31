Rajinikanth's jeep from Kaala poster to be exhibited in Anand Mahindra's auto museum

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's jeep from his upcoming Tamil film Kaala, being directed by Pa Ranjith, will be given to businessman Anand Mahindra for a planned auto museum upon completion of the entire shoot, its producer Dhanush said.

Anand Mahindra, Executive Chairman of Mahindra group, expressed his desire to store the jeep as a collector's item in his auto museum.

"When the legend Rajinikanth uses a car as a throne, it becomes a legend. Whoever knows the whereabouts of the used car for this shoot, please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum," Mahindra wrote on his Twitter page.

He also shared one of the posters of the film in which Rajinikanth is seen seated on the jeep, against the backdrop of Dharavi slum.

In response to his tweet, Dhanush wrote, "Thank you so much sir! The vehicle is being used by superstar for shoot currently. Once completed will ensure it reaches you."

Then Mahindra responded: "Fanatastic. Or maybe I should say - Wunderbar! Appreciate the response Dhanush. Good luck to you and the team." "Wunderbar" is a reference to Dhanush's production banner Wunderbar Films.

When a Twitter user asked Mahindra about the musuem, he said, "It's being planned. Cars being curated. Will most likely be in Kandivali, Mumbai."

Kaala is currently being shot in Mumbai, and it stars Huma Qureshi as Rajinikanth's love interest. It also features Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal in key role