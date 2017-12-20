Rajinikanth will be seen jamming with AR Rahman in New Delhi on 23 December

Delhi will be witness to something that the Indian music or entertainment industry has not seen ever. AR Rahman, who is considered to be one of the finest music composers of the current times, will be joined in by another spectacular personality and veteran actor Rajinikanth on stage on 23 December in Delhi.

The Free Press Journal reports that Rajinikanth will be seen jamming with Rahman live in Delhi.

Rahman is currently on a multi-city musical tour, Encore – The Concert, through the country's biggest metro cities. The final leg will see both the stars together on stage. It will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi just two days before Christmas. According to the same report, the organisers and the composing team of the concert is preparing a major mash-up of songs from Robot and Shivaji: The Boss.

The same report states that the actor will felicitate Rahman for his completion of 25 years in the music industry. Rahman is currently working on another Rajinikanth project, which is a sequel of Robot, titled 2.0.

Madhuvanthi Arun, promoter of the concert, confirmed Rajinikanth's presence to ANI as he said, “Rajinikanth is confirmed to attend the event and we are curating a special segment within the concert for all the attendees as Delhi will be the grand finale night.”

The show will also have other talented performers like Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Shaashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani and Harshdeep Kaur among others.