Rajinikanth to be styled by Rocky S in 2.0; designer says 'I have always been in awe of him'

Designer Rocky Star, who is styling Rajinikanth for his upcoming film 2.0, says that working with the megastar was a dream come true as he has always been in awe of him.

2.0, written and directed by S. Shankar, also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

"It has been great! Akshay Kumar was one of the first actors I styled at the beginning of my career so, working with him is truly special and it has always been a dream to work with Rajinikanth. Words cannot express the feeling. I have always been in awe of him," the designer told IANS in an email interview.

"It is always an exciting experience to be on sets and design or style for a movie. It is creatively stimulating and a lot of fun to design for a character the director has in mind.

"To understand and execute a director's vision is challenging, but a fantastic experience," added the designer who has also styled for international celebrities like Paris Hilton.

His client list in Bollywood includes stars like John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.

Known for his excellent construction, detailing and finishing, Rocky has not only mastered the art of designing clothes for movies, but has also plunged into other sectors of the industry.

He started doing bridal couture and then tried his hand at club wear, accessories and fragrance industries. Now he has collaborated with Bent Chair with an aim to bring fashion and home decor on the same platform.

"Fashion is not something that is limited to clothes or the way one looks. Fashion is in itself a world that we live and breathe in. It is a lifestyle and keeping that in mind I wanted to do something that would elevate the fashion experience and take it straight to your living room.

"Starting a luxury home line is something I've always wanted to do and I'm quite excited about it," he said. The designer, who has come up with a new collection titled Vida, is also working with actress Esha Gupta. "She is an absolute star and I will always love working with her irrespective of any new avatar she dons," said the designer.