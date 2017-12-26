Rajinikanth on impending political plunge: 'If we step on battlefield, we should win the war'

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has started meeting his fans from various districts of Tamil Nadu in a six-day-long outreach from today, has made it loud and clear that he will announce his stance on politics on 31 December.

"I want to apologize for not being able to meet you on my birthday. I know every year lots of my beloved fans come to see me on my birthday. I have never stayed at home on my birthdays for the past three decades. I always wanted to be alone on my birthdays. So, please accept my apology," said Rajinikanth, who was accompanied by director Mahendran and producer Kalaignanam on the dais.

Rajinikanth said the press and media seem inquisitive about his political entry more than the general populace.

"I had earlier mentioned that let us face the war when it comes. By war, of course, I meant the election. I'm not new to politics. I have been a witness to it since 1996. I have been hesitant about my plunge since I thoroughly know the dynamics of politics and its depth. If we step on the battlefield, we should win the war. More than courage, you need prudence and proper strategy to rise in triumph. Everyone keeps saying that I'm procrastinating needlessly. So, I will announce my political stance on 31 December. I'm not saying that I will come to politics (smiles). I said I would announce my decision on 31st," said Rajinikanth, putting an end to all speculations.

Rajinikanth also gave his piece of mind on the negativity on social media platforms. "Self-control and discipline are two essential things in life. Please take care of your parents and educate your children well. Nowadays, social media is replete with ghastly negative thoughts and memes. Don't focus too much on it. It will subconsciously affect you. To discard negative thoughts, you need to do meditation or get inspired by positive thinking. Always be positive," he said.

Rajinikanth also recalled his friendship with veteran filmmaker Mahendran, who flagged the event. "My friendship with Mahendran sir started from Aadu Puli Aattam; he was the film's writer. He was sure of making his own film and casting me as his hero. He was the one who coined this term 'Rajini-Style.' His encouraging words made me pull off the Kaali character in Mullum Malarum. He took my acting skills to the next level. After watching the film, our late ex-Chief Minister Jayalalithaa sent me a bouquet with a message which read, 'Congratulations! Excellent Performance.' Mahendran sir is one of my long-time well-wishers in the industry," said Rajinikanth.

Today, Rajinikanth is meeting fans from Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Nilgiris.

Here's the complete schedule of his six-day-long fan meet:

27/12/17: Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram.

28/12/17: Madurai, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Salem.

29/12/17: Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Vellore, Erode.

30/12/17: North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai.

31/12/17: North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai.

On the career front, Rajinikanth will have two releases in 2018 including Shankar's magnum opus 2.0 and Kabali filmmaker Pa Ranjith's Kaala. While 2.0, produced by Lyca Productions, is slated to hit screens on 27 April, the makers of Kaala are reportedly aiming for an August release.