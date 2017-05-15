Rajinikanth meets fans in Chennai and makes clear statement: 'I am not joining politics'

Superstar Rajinikanth addressed his fans on Monday morning on 15 May, 2017 to clear the air around his political amibitions and his next few films. The last time he held a meeting with fans was eight years ago, reports News 18. This meeting was held in Chennai at Raghavendra Mandapam, Kodambakkam, and along with the superstar veteran filmmaker Sp Muthuraman was spotted.

At the meeting and amid cheering fans, Rajinikanth said, "I am not bothered by criticism. Today I need your support. Kochadaiyan and Lingaa did not do well but Kabali and Enthiran did. A film will work only if is good content."

He further added about the various rumour surrounding him entering politics, "My accidental brush with politics happened 20 years ago. Since then many people have been using my name to gain in their political career. People have been speculating for years about me joining politics. But I had made it cleat back then only. I have never made any such announcement since then about joining politics. Nobody has my backing and I don't support anyone. I am not joining an political party"

"Some people have wanted to become MLAs and politicans and have been using me to make money. God willing, if I ever decide to join politics I will do it for the welfare of people and not to make money. As of now, god wants me to become an actor, and I am happy with that," said Rajinikanth.

The superstar also asks the youth to refrain from smoking and drinking, and said that alcohol affects your decision making abilities.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next film was rumoured to be based on gangster Haji Mastan, but the makers have since clarified that this news is not true.

In a statement, the makers said: "The film is not based on the life of Haji Mastan. It's not even a biopic. It's just a fictional story set in Mumbai."

The film marks the reunion of Kabali director Pa. Ranjith with Rajinikanth.

It was widely reported that the 66-year-old star will play the don, who lived in Mumbai between 1926 and 1994, in the film which will roll from next week.

On Saturday, Sundar Shaekhar, who claims to be the son of Haji Mastan, sent a legal notice to Rajinikanth, requesting him to not portray his father as a "smuggler and don".

"You are depicting my godfather and a well-known national political leader as a 'smuggler and underworld don', which are highly unacceptable and I strongly oppose such misrepresentation of my godfather," Sundar said in the notice.

To be produced by Dhanush, the film will have music by Santhosh Narayanan.

The makers are currently recreating the popular Dharavi slum in the city.