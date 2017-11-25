Rajinikanth, Mammootty will reportedly star in a Marathi film together titled Pasaayadan

When they came together on-screen for the first time in 1991 Tamil film Thalapathy, their fans went quite nuts. Now, after nearly 26 years, south India's biggest superstars — Rajinikanth and Mammootty — may be seen together in the upcoming Marathi film Pasaayadan, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The film will also be the Marathi debut of both the superstars. Mirror adds that the film is expected to go on the floors in February, 2018. Producer-politician Balkrishna Surve is most likely to produce the film, as he is the one who got Rajinikanth on board.

First-time director Bhave had worked as a co-writer on the Marathi film Idak (helmed by Deepak Gawade) which premiered at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year in Goa.

Both Rajinikanth and Mammootty command immense fan following in south India. Such was their idolatry, when Thalapathy released, the makers of the film had to shoot different climaxes so as to comply to the requirements and sentiments of the fans of these two actors in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively.

While Mammootty has a bevy of Malayalam films to release next year, Rajinikanth is currently busy promoting his sci-fi film 2.0 with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.