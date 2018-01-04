Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya to attend SIAA Star Night in Malaysia on 6 January

The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, is gearing up to host a spectacular 'Star Night' in Malaysia on 6 January to raise funds for the construction of the new Nadigar Sangam building and the general welfare of the union members. The crème de la crème of the Tamil film industry, including the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, will grace the occasion.

The event will happen in the sprawling Bukit Jalil National Stadium, located in Malaysia's capital city, Kuala Lumpur, which has a seating capacity to accommodate nearly 87,000 spectators. The day-long jamboree, which will bring together 250 artists from Kollywood under one roof, will commence at 11 AM in the morning on 6 January. Game shows, comedy skits, cricket and football matches have been lined up to entertain viewers.

At a curtain raiser to 'Star Night' in Chennai on Wednesday, actor Karthi, the treasurer of Nadigar Sangam, revealed that the teaser of Rajinikanth's mega-budget sci-fi film 2.0 would be launched for the audience on 6 January in Malaysia, adding that director S Shankar would also attend the gala.

However, when Firstpost got in touch with a source from the film's unit, they denied it and shed light on how the mix-up happened. "How could we launch the teaser of Asia's costliest movie without any prior announcement? It's a case of misinterpretation. Lyca Mobile is one of the primary sponsors of the event. So we had promised to give a visual content for the audience from the film. It is going to be an animated video of the first look images and other promos that we have launched already. The teaser launch event will happen in Hyderabad as planned earlier in a massive scale," explained our source.

The makers of various films have already announced a string of teaser and audio launches to cash in on the carnival, which will witness a jam-packed auditorium of Tamil film buffs.

The teaser of Vishal's Sandakozhi 2, directed by Lingusamy and produced by Vishal Film Factory, will be launched at the event. The team has completed 50% of the shooting and is eyeing a Ramzan weekend release on 15 June. Although Vishal had said that the album of Irumbu Thirai, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, would also be released at the event, we have learned it will happen in Chennai sometime before Pongal.

Vijay Sethupathi will have two important launches from two different projects. The makers of Junga, where Vijay co-stars with Sayyeshaa, have confirmed the release of the first look teaser at the event. The audio of Vijay Sethupathi's multi-starrer Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, directed by Arumugakumar, would also be launched at the event. Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music for the project.

Vijay Sethupathi will also captain the 'Ramnad Rhinos' cricket team, which will participate in the Celebrity Cricket League in Malaysia on 6 January. Interestingly, the makers of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren have acquired the Ramnad Rhinos team in a bid to support their lead hero and as an excellent promotional strategy for their film.

Suriya, Vikram, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Jiiva, Jayam Ravi, Raai Laxmi, Sri Divya, Catherine Tresa, Nikki Galrani, Samuthirakani, GV Prakash, Imman and a few others have already confirmed their presence for the event.