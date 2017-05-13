Rajinikanth gets a notice from Haji Mastan's son: Don't depict him as smuggler in next film

Looks like Superstar Rajinikanth will be collaborating with director Pa Ranjith after wrapping up with his science fiction film magnum opus 2.0. While the news is only based on speculation, it is being reported that the film will be based on the life of the underworld Mumbai don Haji Mastan.

Reacting to the news, Sunder Shekhar, who claims to be late Haji Mastan's son a sent notice to Rajinikanth and told him not to depict Mastan as a smuggler & don.

Confirming that he had sent a notice to Rajinikanth, Sundar Shaekhar told Deccan Chronicle that late Haji Mastan Mirza, who hailed from Tamil Nadu was a businessman and founder of Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh. He also added that depicting him as a smuggler and don is 'highly unacceptable and defamatory' since he was never convicted in court for any criminal wrongdoing. Instead Shaekar suggests that Rajinikanth discuss Mastan's life with him and sign him on as a producer for the film.

Previously it was also reported that Ajay Devgn's character of Sultar Mirza in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaaiwas loosely based on Haji Mastan's life while Emraan Hashmi played the character of Dawood Ibrahim.