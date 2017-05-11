You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Rajinikanth fans, rejoice: Thalaiva will meet 'die-hard followers' for photo-ops this month

Rajinikanth fans, rejoice: Thalaiva will meet 'die-hard followers' for photo-ops this month

EntertainmentPTIMay, 11 2017 15:54:56 IST

Chennai: After an eight year gap, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will meet his fans for four days here next week starting from 15 May. The actor will meet his die-hard fans in "batches", between 15 and 19 May, sources close to him said.

The 66 year-old Kabali star will not hold any discussions with the fans, but will only pose for photographs with them, the sources said. His fans have often asked their Thalaivar (leader) to take the political plunge, even as he has been wooed by many political parties on account of his mass appeal.

Invitations have been sent to respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions allotted to them between 15 and 19 May. The superstar was slated to hold a similar meeting last month, but had postponed it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions were required. The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his Sivaji success.

Published Date: May 11, 2017 03:54 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 03:54 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores