Rajinikanth fans, rejoice: Thalaiva will meet 'die-hard followers' for photo-ops this month

Chennai: After an eight year gap, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will meet his fans for four days here next week starting from 15 May. The actor will meet his die-hard fans in "batches", between 15 and 19 May, sources close to him said.
The 66 year-old Kabali star will not hold any discussions with the fans, but will only pose for photographs with them, the sources said. His fans have often asked their Thalaivar (leader) to take the political plunge, even as he has been wooed by many political parties on account of his mass appeal.
Published Date: May 11, 2017 03:54 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 03:54 pm