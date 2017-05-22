Rajinikanth faces protests in Chennai from pro-Tamil groups asking him to stay out of politics

Amid massive speculation about whether superstar Rajinikanth will join Tamil Nadu politics, pro-Tamil groups have been protesting outside his house in Chennai. Security has also been beefed up outside the actor's house.

Rajinikanth's remarks hinting at joining politics have triggered massive buzz and also outrage, among pro-tamil groups, who claim the actor should not join TN politics as he is Kannadiga and not Tamilian.

Security increased at Rajinikanth's house as Tamilar Munnetra Padai protests on hints of him joining politics,say Kannadiga shouldnt rule TN pic.twitter.com/ZXfi7Cs1fm — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

Meanwhile, different political parties have expressed their views over his entry into politics. BJP president Amit Shah said that Rajinikanth was welcome to join BJP but he should first decide on entering politics. “When he has to enter politics, how can I decide that? From our end, every good person is welcome to join politics,” Shah said at an India Today event on Sunday.

Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani took a dig at Rajinikanth for not raising his voice against those in Karnataka for protesting against colleague Sathyaraj ahead of release of his recent film Baahubali, reports PTI. Speaking to reporters, he sought to know why Rajinikanth had not spoken up when a group of people in Karnataka threatened to prevent the release of Baahubali featuring Sathyaraj in the cast and was now swearing by Tamil.

India Today reports, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar said, "As a friend who has known him for 35-40 years what I think is he will not join any national or regional party. He will only float a new party."

The superstar, on his part, went out of his way to assert that he is a Pachai Tamizhan (true Tamil) in a recent speech. He asserted firmly: “I want to state this clearly: questions are raised about my non-Tamil origins. I’m 67 years old now, I was in Karnataka only for the first 23 years of my life. I have been living among you for the last 44 years in Tamil Nadu. Though I came here as a Marathi or Kannadiga, you have showered love, affection, name and fame and made me whatever I’m today. Today I have become a Pachai Tamizhan to the core. My ancestors were from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.”

(with inputs from agencies)